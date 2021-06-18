The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the result of the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination-2020. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result and download the merit list from the official website ppsc.gov.in.

PPSC has released the combined merit list on the website which contains the name, roll number, marks and merit of the selected candidates. In total, 174 have cleared the Punjab Civil Services Exam 2020. The exam has been topped by Upinderjeet Kaur Brar with 59.88 per cent score.

PPSC has also released the Punjab Civil Services Main exam 2020 result sheet. 950 candidates were eligible to appear in the exam.

Here’s Punjab Civil Services Exam 2020 combined merit list.

Here’s Punjab Civil Services Main 2020 result.

Moreover, the result of the physical test held for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police/ Deputy Superintendent of Jail (Garde 2)/ District Probation Officer (Jails) has also been decalred on the official website.

Here’s PPSC DSP/DPO PET exam result.