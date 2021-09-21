The Arogya Vibhag, Public Health Department, Maharashtra has released the hall ticket for Group C and D recruitment exams. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website arogyabharti2021.in.

The Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C & Group D written exams will be held on September 25 and 26. The exam is being conducted for 5776 vacancies.

Candidates must carry the hard copy of the downloaded Admit Card Photo ID card (issued by the competent authority) and Colour passport size photograph, in the examination hall without this they will not be allowed to sit in the examination.

Here’s Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag exam notice.

Steps to download Arogya Vibhag hall ticket 2021:

Visit official website arogyabharti2021.in Login using credentials The Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag admit card 2021.