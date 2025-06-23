The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has released the Pre-Agriculture Test 2025 (PAT 2025) notification today, June 23. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website esb.mp.gov.in from June 24 to July 8, 2025. The last date to make changes to the form is July 13, 2025.

PAT 2025 will be conducted on July 26 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Candidates can check the educational qualification, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from the SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PwD categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 applies to all other category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.