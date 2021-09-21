Allahabad High Court will today, September 21 close the online application correction window. Candidates who have applied for Review Officer, and Assistant Review Officer’s post can make changes to their application on the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in using their login details.

“The interested registered Candidates are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction online in their particulars in their respective Online Application Form, wherever incorrect or incomplete, except in the following fields — Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number and E-mail ID,” reads the official notice.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to make correction to online applications

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Correction Window for RO and ARO” Login to the portal using application number, password and security pin Make changes to the application carefully Submit and take a print for future reference

Here’s the link to login to the portal.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 411 vacancies, of which 46 vacancies are for the post of Review Officer, 350 for Assistant Review Officer, and 15 for Computer Assistant.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.