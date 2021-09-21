The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ctet.nic.in till October 19, 2021.

The last date to submit the application fee is October 20 and the application correction facility will be made available from October 22 to 28. No further request for change in particulars will be entertained under any circumstances, reads the notification.

The CTET December 2021 is scheduled to be held from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

The candidates are advised to go through the Information Bulletin carefully before applying for the exam.

Here’s direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Examination Fee Category Only Paper - I or II Both Paper - I & II General/OBC (NCL Rs 1000 Rs 1200 SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs 500 Rs 600

Steps to apply for CTET December 2021

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for CTET December 2021” Click on the New Registration link Register yourself and proceed with application process Pay the exam fee, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for CTET December 2021.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for teaching Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both the papers.

