Chhattisgarh Police has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Subedar, SI and PC. Interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website cgpolice.gov.in from October 1 (10.30 AM) onward.

The last date to apply for the posts is October 31 upto 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 975 vacancies, of which 58 vacancies are for the post of Subedar, 670 for Sub Inspector, and 247 for platoon commander.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 34 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelors degree from a recognized college or university. More details in the official notice.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ ST category candidates.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their Physical Measurement, Preliminary Written Exam, Mains Written Exam, PET, and Interview round. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria and another requirement before filling the application form.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.