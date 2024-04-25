The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) has released the admit card for the Jharkhand Primary School Trained Assistant Acharya Combined Competitive Examination (JPSCTAACCE) 2023 exams. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jssc.nic.in .

The exams will commence from April 27 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26001 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JPSCTAACCE admit card

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JPSCTAACCE admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JPSCTAACCE admit card.