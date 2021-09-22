The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will commence the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 today, September 22 from 3.00 PM onward. Eligible candidates will be able to register at nbe.edu.in on or before October 12 (11.55 PM).

Earlier, the NEET SS 2021 application process was supposed to commence from today, September 14, and conclude on October 4.

The edit window will be opened from October 16 to 18. Candidates can check the notice at the official website natboard.edu.in. The Board said the decision has been taken “due to some technical requirement”.

Here’s NEET SS 2021 application revised schedule notice.

The NEET-SS 2021 will be held on November 13 and 14 for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty Courses for the academic session 2020-21. The test will be held in a computer-based mode. The admit card will be available for download from November 5 and the result will be declared by November 30.

The Information Bulletin has been released at nbe.edu.in and candidates are advised to check it for eligibility criteria, scheme of examination, prior entry eligible feeder qualifications for different super-specialty courses as approved by the NMC & MoHFW and other details.

Here’s NEET-SS 2021 official notification.

Here’s NEET SS 2021 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who are in possession of recognized postgraduate medical Degree/Provisional Pass Certificate (MD/MS/DNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification or likely to be in possession of the same by November 30, 2021 are eligible too apply for NEET SS 2021.

Examination fee

Candidates have to pay online an exam fee of Rs 4250 per group.

Steps to register for NEET SS 2021

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on NEET SS Click on registration link and fill in required details Proceed with application process Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference

