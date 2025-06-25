The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025. Applicants who appeared for the national-level pharmacy entrance exam can access their results on the official website natboard.edu.in. However, the website is currently unresponsive.

GPAT 2025 was conducted on May 25, and the provisional answer keys were released on May 29. This is a national-level examination for award of scholarship to qualified candidates seeking entry into the Master of Pharmacy (M. Pharm) course.

Steps to download GPAT result 2025

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in Go to the Examinations tab — GPAT Click on the link for the GPAT result 2025 Enter your details, and submit Download the result