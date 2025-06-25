GPAT 2025 result declared at natboard.edu.in; here’s how to check
Candidates can download their results from the official website natboard.edu.in.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025. Applicants who appeared for the national-level pharmacy entrance exam can access their results on the official website natboard.edu.in. However, the website is currently unresponsive.
GPAT 2025 was conducted on May 25, and the provisional answer keys were released on May 29. This is a national-level examination for award of scholarship to qualified candidates seeking entry into the Master of Pharmacy (M. Pharm) course.
Steps to download GPAT result 2025
Visit the official website natboard.edu.in
Go to the Examinations tab — GPAT
Click on the link for the GPAT result 2025
Enter your details, and submit
Download the result
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.