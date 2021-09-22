Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the answer key of the Combined Civil Services Examination, 2021. Candidates can check the answer key online at the official website jpsc.gov.in.

The Jharkhand Civil Services Exam 2021 was conducted on September 19.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key by September 28. They have to send their objection along with documentary proof at anskeyobj@jpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 252 vacancies for various posts including — Deputy Collector, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, and others. The application process was conducted in February and March.

Steps to download JPSC answer key 2021:

Visit official website jpsc.gov.in Click on the answer key link for Civil Services Exam The JPSC CS answer key will appear on screen Check keys and match responses.

Here’s direct link to download JPSC Civil Services Prelims answer key 2021.

JPSC Exam Pattern

The Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Exam comprises of two successive stages —

Combined Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective-Type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination

Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various services and posts.

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and interview round.