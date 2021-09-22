The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited online applications from GATE-qualified candidates for various Executive-level posts in Engineering and Geoscience disciplines. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website recruitment.ongc.co.in. The last date to fill the application form is October 12.

ONGC has notified a total of 313 vacancies for recruitment to various posts of engineers, chemists, geologists, geophysicists, among others. Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully for more details.

Here’s ONGC recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The maximum age limit is 30 years and for the post of AEE (Drilling and cementing) 28 years. Relaxations are applicable for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: A graduate/postgrad degree in the relevant field with minimum of 60% marks.

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of educational qualification, performance in GATE 2020 and personal interview. GATE 2020 score in the subject mentioned against the post will be considered for shortlisting of candidates for further selection process of personal interview.

Application fee

The candidates from the General/EWS/OBC category have to pay Rs 300 as application fee. SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Steps to apply for ONGC recruitment 2021: