Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released a brief notice for a recruitment drive that the company will be conducting to fill 785 vacancies. The detailed notification will be released in the near future and the recruitment will be done based on the GATE scores. Candidates are suggested to keep an eye at the ONGC website for the detailed notification.

The vacancies are for the Assistant Executive Engineers (AAE) positions for various departments. Apart from that, vacancies are also for Chemists, Geologists, Geophysicist, Material Management Officer, Programming Officer, and Transport Officers. Reservation of posts in respective categories viz PwD, SC, ST, OBC and EWS are applicable as per the Government of India instructions.

ONGC provides the best CTC in the country and is one of the Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise, and the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India. All the vacancies are for E1 level in Engineering and Geo Sciences discipline where the company provides a CTC of 19.48 lakhs.

The detailed notification will also be released in various Newspapers and Employment news / Rojgar Samachar apart from the official website, ongcindia.com. The brief notice can also be accessed at the official website under recruitment section or one can click on this direct link to access it.