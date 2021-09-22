Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the upcoming Junior Draftsman (Civil, Mechanical and Architecture) recruitment exam. Registered candidates can download the admit card from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Junior Draftsman written exam is scheduled to be held on October 4.

Steps to download PSSSB admit card:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the download admit card link under ‘Current News’ Click on the link for Junior Draftsman and then on admit card button

Enter Username and Password to login The PSSSB admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take printout.

Here’s direct link to download PSSSB Junior Draftsman admit card 2021.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 659 vacancies, of which 585 vacancies are for the post of Junior Draftsman (Civil), 13 for Junior Draftsman (Mechanical) and 61 for Junior Draftsman (Architecture). Online applications were invited in July this year.