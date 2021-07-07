Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has notified various vacancies for recruitment to the post of Junior Draftsman (Civil, Mechanical and Architecture) today. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply on Board’s official website sssb.punjab.gov.in from July 8.

The last date to apply for the posts and pay the application fee is July 22 (5.00 PM) and July 26, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 659 vacancies, of which 585 vacancies are for the posts of Junior Draftsman (Civil), 13 for Junior Draftsman (Mechanical) and 61 for Junior Draftsman (Architecture).

The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification

Junior Draftsman (Civil): The candidates should have matriculation with two year National Trade certificate in Draftsman (Civil) from Industrial Training Institute as prescribed by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of Indian or Punjab.

Junior Draftsman (Mechanical) : The candidates should have matriculation with two year National Trade certificate in Draftsman (Mechanical) from Industrial Training Institute as prescribed by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of Indian or Punjab.

Junior Draftsman (Architecture): The applicants should hold three years diploma in Architectural Assistantship awarded by the State Board of Technical Education or from a recognised university or institute.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000. However, candidates from SC/BC/EWS category and ex-servicemen will have to pay Rs 250 and Rs 200, respectively. Candidates with physical disability are required to pay Rs 500.

