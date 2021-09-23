The Kakatiya University will announce the result of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2021 today. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check the result online at the official website icet.tsche.ac.in, today.

The TS ICET 2021 Computer Based Entrance Examination was conducted on August 19 and 20 in three sessions. The preliminary answer key was released on September 1 and objections were invited till September 4.

TS ICET 2021 is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. The state-level entrance exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE.

After the results are announced, candidates will be able to download their rank card and check their individual scores at the official website.

Steps to check TS ICET results 2021: