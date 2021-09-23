The Punjab Police recruitment board has released the admit card for the Constables in District and Armed Cadres recruitment exams 2021. Registered candidates can download their respective admit cards from the official website punjabpolice.gov.in using their login details.

The Punjab Police Constable examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 26 in a computer-based test at different exam venues across Punjab. The admit card will contain exam day, date, time, venue and other details.

The Punjab Police is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 4,358 vacancies of Constables in the police force. Of these, 2015 vacancies are in the District Police Cadre and 2343 vacancies are in the Armed Police Cadre. The pay for the post of Constable has been fixed at Rs 19,900 (minimum pay admissible) at Level 2 of 7th CPC/Pay Matrix.

Steps to download Punjab Police admit card 2021:

Visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Now click on “RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF CONSTABLE”

Log in using application number/ Login ID and password Click on Constable tab, Edit/ View button and then admit card Download Punjab Police admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download Punjab Police admit card.

Selection procedure

The selection process shall be a two-stage process. Punjab Police will recruit candidates based on the objective type written test (OMR-based/) followed by document scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).