The Punjab Police recruitment board has released answer keys of the Intelligence Assistants in Intelligence Cadre and Constables in the Investigation Cadre exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and candidate response sheet from the official website punjabpolice.gov.in using their login details.

The Punjab Police IA, Constable examination was conducted on September 10 in a computer-based test at different exam venues across Punjab. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key or question by paying a fee of Rs 50 per objection raised up to 11.55 PM on September 17.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1,191 vacancies in two cadres of Punjab Police. Of these, 794 are Intelligence Assistants (in the rank of Constable) in Intelligence Cadre and 362 of Constables in the Investigation Cadre. The remaining posts are vacancies against the sports quota, which shall be filled separately.

Steps to download Punjab Police answer key:

Visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab Now click on link to recruitment portal under “RECRUITMENT OF IA IN INTELLIGENCE & CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE”

Log in using application number/ Login ID and password Click on IA/Constable tab, Edit/ View button and then answer key and candidate response Download answer key and match with response sheet to calculate probable score Raise objection, if any, by following given instructions.

Here’s the direct link to download Punjab Police answer key.

Read instructions to raise answer key objection here.

Selection procedure

The selection process shall be a two-stage process. Punjab Police will recruit candidates based on the MCQ type computer-based test followed by document scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).