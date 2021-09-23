The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has released the odd semester academic calendar of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22. Students can check the exam calendar at the official website vtu.ac.in.

The Odd Semester for undergraduate programmes will commence on October 1 for Semester V and VI of B.E./B.Tech. and B.Arch./ B.Plan and Semester IX of B.Arch, while that of Semester III of all those programmes will start on October 18. The practical exams will be held in February and Theory exams in February and March, 2022.

On the other hand, MCA Semester III and V will start October 1 while Semester III of MBA and M.Tech commences November 8. Semester III will start on November 22. The practical exams will be held in February and Theory exams in February and March, 2022.

“Academic Calendar may be modified based on guidelines/directions issued in the future by MHRD/UGC/AICTE/State Government,” VTU said.

Here’s VTU odd semester calendar 2021-22.