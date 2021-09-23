Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has today, September 23 released the examination calendar for the month of October for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

The schedule of the recruitment examinations are to be conducted during the month of October 2021. The schedule of the exam is subject to change, reads the notice.

The Commission will conduct the exams for various posts including viva-voce test for Combined Police Service (CPSE) 2017 from October 1 to 8, main written exam for Computer Operator cum Store Keeper post on October 3, and CST for Junior Assistant Under ULB-2019 on October 5.

The main written exam for the post of Inspector of Metrology and Laboratory Assistant 2017 and Assistant Fodder Development Officer 2015 will be held on October 7, 8 and October 18, respectively.

Candidates may check the detailed calendar on Commission’s official website.

Steps to download the exam calendar