West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released results of Part I and Part II of the Clerkship Examination 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the result from Commission’s official website wbpsc.gov.in.

A total of 6861 candidates have been declared eligible to appear for Computer Type Test as per programme to be fixed by the Commission in due course. The verification of documents will be undertaken before the Test in online mode.

Qualified candidates will have to upload their documents by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.examsonline.co.in between 12:00 noon on 29/09/2021 and 12:00 midnight on 06/10/2021, reads the official notice.

The Commission shall publish the detailed instructions regarding uploading of documents by September 27, 2021.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Results under “Results/Recommendation” tab Click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES PROVISIONALLY QUALIFIED FOR COMPUTER TYPE TEST ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF PART I AND PART II OF THE CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION, 2019 [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 05/2019]” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the result.

The Clerkship Exam Part I was conducted in the month of May 2019 and the result was declared on July 24, 2019. A total number of 66,492 candidates were declared successful to appear for the Part II examination on December 6.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.