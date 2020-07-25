West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the preliminary examination result for the 2019 Clerkship recruitment on July 24. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, wbpsc.gov.in.

A total number of 66,492 candidates have been declared as successful and are now eligible to appear for the next round of the recruitment. Along with the result, the Commission also released the category-wise cut-off marks which is available on the result document itself.

Here is the direct link to check the WBPSC 2019 Clerk recruitment result.

The notification for the recruitment was released in February 2019 but the number of vacancies was not mentioned on the notification. The candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam will now appear for a written exam.

The written exam will consist of two groups. Group A will test candidates on English language and Group B on Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali and each group will be of 50 marks and the exam will be of 1-hour duration.

How to check WBPSC 2019 Clerkship preliminary exam result: