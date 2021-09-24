The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has started the online application process for admission to Class 6 for the session 2022-23. Interested candidates or parents/guardians can fill up the application form for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2022 (JNVST 2022) on the official website navodaya.gov.in till November 30, 2021.

The selection test for the academic session 2022-23 is scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2022 (Saturday) at 11.30 AM in one phase for all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

The result of JNV Selection Test 2022 is expected to be announced by June 2022.

The candidates appearing for the selection test must be studying in Class V for the whole of the academic session 2021-22 in a Government/Government aided or other recognized schools or ‘B’ certificate competency course of National Institute of Open Schooling in the same district where he/she is seeking admission. The candidate who has already passed/studied class V in all previous academic sessions is not eligible to appear in the selection test.

The candidate must not have been born before May 1, 2009 and after April 30, 2013 (both dates are inclusive), reads the notification. For more details, candidates/ guardians may check the prospectus below:

Steps to register for JNVST 2022

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT ONLINE APPLICATION FORM FOR CLASS VI JAWAHAR NAVODAYA VIDYALAYA SELECTION TEST 2022. THE LAST DATE TO APPLY IS 30.11.2021” Click on “Click here to Class VI Registration” Fill in the required details, upload the documents, preview and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

As per the official notification, a maximum of eighty students are admitted in Class VI in each Vidyalaya through a Selection Test subject to availability of suitable candidates, i.e., for 661 sanctioned Vidyalayas, approximately 52,880 candidates will be given admission for 2022-23 session.

