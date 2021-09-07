The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the admit card for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for admissions to Class VI for Madhya Pradesh. Guardians/ registered students can download their admit card from the official website navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.nic.in.

The test will be conducted on September 26 only in the District Sheopur and Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on August 11 which was rescheduled due to administrative reasons.

JNVST 2021 is being conducted for the selection of 47,320 candidates. The application process for the entrance exam was conducted in November-December 2020.

Steps to download the JNVST 2021 admit card

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here for Admit Card” against the registered candidates may download the admit cards with revised date of selection test Now click on “Download Admit Card” Enter registration number and date of birth to login The JNVST admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

JNVST Exam

The JNVST exam is conducted in multiple languages. The list of languages that a candidate can appear on depends on the local language of the state. The exam is conducted for the duration of 2 hour. The test consists of Arithmetic, Mental Ability, and Language with a total of 80 questions for 100 marks. The exam will be an OMR based with multiple choice type questions.

