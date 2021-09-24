Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to 151 Medical Officer (MO) posts in Ayush Department. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts from October 4 to 25 on the official website psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates can pay the application fee till October 24, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for recruitment to 151 MO posts, of which 26 vacancies in Unani, 53 in Homeopathy, and 72 in Ayurveda.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer (Unani): Must posses a degree in Unani awarded by a University or Institution recognised by the UGC or any statutory board of the State Government after having undergone regular course of Institutional study in the Unani both in theory and Practical for a period not less than 4 ½ years with one year compulsory Internship.

Medical Officer (Homoeopathy): Must possess a Degree in Homoeopathy awarded by a University or an Institution recognised by the UGC or any statutory board of the State Government after having undergone regular course of Institutional study in the Homoeopathy both in theory and Practical for a period not less than 4 ½ years with one year compulsory Internship.

Medical Officer (Ayurveda): Must possess a Degree in Ayurveda awarded by a University or an Institution recognised by the UGC or any statutory board of the State Government after having undergone regular course of Institutional study in the Ayurveda both in theory and Practical for a period not less than 4 ½ years with one year compulsory Internship.

Direct link to MO Unani notification.

Direct link to MO Homeopathy notification.

Direct link to MO Ayurveda notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay Rs 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 120 towards examination fee. SC/ST/BC/PH & Ex-Service Men are exempted from payment of examination fee Rs 120.

The applicant who desires to apply for the above post shall login the Commission’s Website, with his/her registered OTPR number. In case the candidate is applying for the first time to the posts notified by A.P.P.S.C. he/she shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website viz., https://psc.ap.gov.in Once applicant registers his/her particulars, a user ID is generated and sent to his/her registered mobile number and email ID, reads the notification.

Selection Process

The selection to the post shall be done on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of Written Examination will be announced separately.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.