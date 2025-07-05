On July 5, 2021, Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy, Adivasi rights activist and a central figure in the on fight for justice for India’s marginalised communities, died in custody. He had been arrested on October 8, 2020.

He was among 16 members of civil society arrested under anti-terror laws. However, reports by independent researchers allege that the evidence being used by the authorities to act against them had been planted by hackers.

In this conversation on the life, work, and legacy of Swamy, the panel discusses his decades-long work with Adivasis and undertrials, his commitment to human rights, and the events that led to his arrest. They talk about his time in jail and the denial of basic medical care.

It features author and peace worker Harsh Mander, filmmaker Meghnath, activist Aloka Kujur and Father PM Tony, director of Bagaicha, the institute founded by Swamy in Ranchi.

The name of Karwan e Mohabbat’s Yeh Daag Daag Ujala series is a tribute to the iconic poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.