National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) will conclude the online registrations for recruitment to various posts of District Quality Monitor and CPHC Consultant today, September 25. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website sams.co.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 102 vacancies, of which, 51 vacancies are for the post of District Quality Monitor and 51 posts for CPHC Consultant.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021.

Education Qualification:

CPHC Consultant: The candidates must have completed BDS/ BAMS/ BSc and MPH/PG Degree or Diploma in Health Management from a recognised institute/ university.

District Quality Monitor: The candidates must have completed MBBS/ Ayush/ BDS and MPH/ PG Degree or Diploma in Public Health Management from a recognised institute/ university.

Here’s CPHC Consultant notification.

Here’s District Quality Monitor notification.

Steps to apply for MP NHM Recruitment 2021

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of 100+ Contractual Vacancies (District Quality Monitor and CPHC Consultant) under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” Click on ‘Apply Now’ mentioned against the District Quality Monitor and CPHC Consultant’s post Read the rulebook available on the page carefully and proceed to fill application form Register at the portal using name, Email ID and password Fill the form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit and print a copy of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.