National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has released the admit card for recruitment examination to the post of Community Health Officers (CHO) on its official website. Registered candidates can download the same from MP NHM’s official website sams.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2850 vacancies. Out of these vacancies, 33% seats are reserved for female candidates in all of the categories, as per the notification. The CHO application process began on May 15 and concluded on May 31.

The applicants will be recruited on a contractual basis.

Steps to download CHO admit card

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of 2850 Remaining Vacant Posts of Community Health Officers (CHOs) under National Health Mission, MP...” Now click on “Admit Card” link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

NHM MP has also released the Online Written Mock Test. Candidates can login and take the test.

Selection Process

The applicants will be selected on the basis of written examination. The shortlisted candidates will receive salary of Rs 25,000 and an incentive of Rs 15000 maximum per month.

