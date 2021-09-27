The Indian Army has invited applications from qualified male veterinary graduates for Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Remount Veterinary Corps of the Army. The official notification can be accessed at the website joinindianarmy.nic.in. The application must reach the office by November 18.

All officers granted commission will serve in the Indian Army for 5 years in the rank of Captain. The period may further be extended by another five years based on performance.

Here’s Indian Army SSC RVC 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-32 years as on the last day of application submission.

Educational Qualification: BVSc/BVSc and AH degree from a recognized Indian university or its foreign equivalent.

Selection method

Initial screening and shortlisting of applications will be done at Directorate General Remount Veterinary Service, Integrated HQ of MoD (Army) before forwarding them to DTE general recruiting. Candidates whose applications are found in order shall appear for the Service Selection Board interview on a specified date. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate at SSB only.

How to Apply

Applications must be sent on plain paper duly typed as per the format given in the advertisement. The envelope containing the application should be superscribed in red ink indicating clearly “Application for short service commission in RVC”. The application shall be posted to the following address:

Directorate General Remount Veterinary Service (RV-1)

QMG’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters of MoD (Army)

West Block 3, Ground Floor, Wing No-4

RK Puram, New Delhi – 110066