Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Engineer, Civil Hydrographic Officer, Junior Technical Officer, Principal Civil Hydrographic, Assistant Survey Officer and others. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online till October 14, 2021 on the official website upsc.gov.in.

The last date for printing the completely submitted online applications is October 15, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 59 vacancies.

Job Vacancy

Assistant Engineer Electrical: 2

Assistant Engineer Mechanical: 3

Civil Hydrographic Officer: 2

Junior Technical Officer: 9

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: 1

Assistant Engineer Grade I in Geological Survey of India: 7

Assistant Survey Officer in Geological Survey of India: 4

Stores Officer in Geological Survey of India: 1

Assistant Director: 30

The maximum age limit for all of the posts is 30 years, except Junior Technical Officer and Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer. The Upper age limit for JTO and PCHO is 35 years.

For other details regarding the pay scale, educational qualification, experience, age relaxation and others, candidates may check the official notice below:

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/ master credit/ debit card.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Posts” Now click on “Apply Now” against the post Read the instructions carefully and proceed with application Register and apply for the vacancy Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.