The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the provisional select list of candidates for class XI lateral entry admission 2021. Candidates can check the list for all the regions from the official website navodaya.gov.in.

Admission will be made on the basis of performance of students in Class X Board Examinations (CBSE / State Education/ other recognized Board), read the official notice.

NVS has declared the result for lateral entry for various regions including — Andaman and Nicobar UT, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi UT, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, UT Chandigarh, UT Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & DIU, UT Jammu and Kashmir, UT Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to view provisional select list of candidates for class XI lateral entry admission 2021.” The list will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the provisional list.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.