Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 schedule has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department. As per the short notification released on Monday, September 27, the online registrations for UPTET 2021 will commence on October 7 and conclude on October 25, 2021.

Candidates will be able to submit the application fee till September 26.

The UPTET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on November 28 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM for and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The hall tickets will be released on November 17.

The provisional answer key will be released on December 2 with objection deadline of December 6. The UPTET 2021 final answer key will release on December 24 and the result will be announced on December 28, 2021.

The examination is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.