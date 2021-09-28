The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for recruitment of Special Cadre Officer (SCO) on contract and regular basis. Eligible candidates can apply on SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers till October 18, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 606 vacancies, of which 567 vacancies are for Wealth Management Business Unit (contractual basis), 1 for Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) on contractual basis and 38 vacancies of Manager/ Deputy Manager on regular basis.

Job Vacancy

Relationship Manager: 314

Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 20

Customer Relationship Executive: 217

Investment Officer: 12

Central Research Team (Product Lead): 2

Central research Team (Support): 2

Manager (Marketing): 12

Deputy Manager (Marketing): 26

Executive (Document Preservation-Archives): 1

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Relationship Manager: 23 to 35 years

Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 28 to 40 years

Customer Relationship Executive: 20 to 35 years

Investment Officer: 28 to 40 years

Central Research Team (Product Lead): 30 to 45 years

Central research Team (Support): 25 to 35 years

Manager (Marketing): 40 years

Deputy Manager (Marketing): 30 years

Executive (Document Preservation-Archives): 30 years

Candidates may check the pay scale, educational qualification, selection process and other details from the official notification.

Here’s direct link to the recruitment notice of SCO in Wealth Management Business Unit.

Here’s direct link to Manager recruitment notice.

Here’s direct link to Executive recruitment notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS - Wealth Management Business Unit, Executive (Document Preservation-Archives), or Marketing (Manager & Deputy Manager)” Now click on “Apply Online” Proceed with new registration Now fill the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit and download the application form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for Wealth Management Business Unit.

Here’s direct link to apply for Executive (Document Preservation-Archives).

Here’s direct link to apply for Marketing (Manager & Deputy Manager).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.