The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in . Results are expected to be announced soon.

The examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 13 to June 4 for 13,54,699 registered candidates . The provisional answer key for CUET UG 2025 was released on June 17, and the objection window remained open until June 20.

Steps to download CUET UG final answer key 2025

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CUET UG final answer key 2025 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CUET UG final answer key 2025.