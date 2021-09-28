The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Graduate Teacher in different subjects. The official notification has been released on the DSE website madhyamik.assam.gov.in. The online application process will start at 12 noon on September 30 and will end at midnight on October 31.

The Assam government has notified a total of 6,296 posts of graduate teacher, including 3370 Graduate Teacher (Arts), 1506 Graduate Teacher (Science), 1219 Graduate Teacher (Hindi) and 201 Assamese Language Teacher. They will be posted in Provincialised High/ Higher Secondary Schools in Assam in the Graduate Scale of pay of Rs 14,000 to Rs 60,500 and Grade Pay Rs 8,700 per month.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2021. RElaxation to upper age limit applicable for reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Graduate/postgrad degree is in the relevant field and Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree. More details are in the notification.

The candidates, who submits online application, shall select district, medium of school and category of post through the official website.

Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on qualifications for interview. Candidates can appear in the interview in multiple districts provided they are in a position to appear in such interview in view of the fact that the verification process at the district level will be conducted by the district selection committee.

After successful submission of the online form, candidates should take a print out of the form and submit the same along with self-attested copies of mark-sheets and certificates in support of educational qualification, caste, disability, TET, B.Ed. and co-curricular activities at the time of document verification before the district selection committee, says the notification.