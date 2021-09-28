Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment 2020 exams, Domestic Science Teacher, Technical Assistant and Investigator final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The link will be available from September 27 to October 1, 2021.

The exam was conducted for the subjects including Biology, Sanskrit, Fine Arts, Economics, Hindi, Chemistry, Political Science, Punjabi, English, Physics, Domestic Science Teacher, Technical Assistant, Investigator, Commerce, Graphics, EVGC, Home Science, Engineering Drawing, Sanskrit, Urdu, Music, Maths, Agriculture and others in the month of July 2021.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on “FINAL ANSWER KEYS FOR ONLINE COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION OF VARIOUS POST CODES HELD FROM 16/07/2021 TO 31/07/2021” under What’s New section The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.