The Government Dungar College, Bikaner has declared the result of the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test or PTET 2021 exam. Candidates can check their results online at the official website ptetraj2021.com.

The Government College Dungar, Bikaner held the Rajasthan PTET 2021 examination on September 8. PTET 2021 is being conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates need to be graduates and BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed. integrated courses for which candidates need to have cleared the Class 12 exam.

Steps to check Rajasthan PTET result 2021:

Visit official website ptetraj2021.com Click on the relevant exam for which one has applied for Click on the link to check result Login using roll number and date of birth The PTET result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

राजकीय डूंगर महाविद्यालय बीकानेर द्वारा आयोजित राज्य स्तरीय पीटीईटी परीक्षा का परिणाम आज राजस्थान हिन्दी ग्रंथ अकादमी सभागार, झालाना संस्थानिक क्षेत्र, जयपुर में वर्चुअली जारी किया।

सभी सफल अभ्यर्थियों को बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/BvjTeMwwrH — Bhanwar Singh Bhati (@BSBhatiInc) September 28, 2021

The candidates who have cleared the exam will be called for counselling. Rajasthan PTET counselling includes the process like registration, payment of registration fee, choice filling and seat allotment. The seat allotment shall be done after considering the candidate’s merit, faculty, category, teaching subjects, choices of colleges filled etc, reports The Indian Express.