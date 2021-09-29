The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Livestock Inspector written exam 2021. Candidates can check the answer keys at the official website osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Livestock Inspector exam 2021 was held on September 26. The answer keys have been released set-wise (A, B, C, D).

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key online by clicking ‘File objection for the published Answer Keys’ on the ‘Applicant Menu’ by October 5.

OSSSC is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up a total of 565 vacancies of Livestock Inspector.

Here’s OSSSC LSI answer key notice.

Steps to download OSSSC answer key 2021: