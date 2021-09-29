Indian Army has invited online applications from unmarried male and female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till October 27 upto 3.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 191 vacancies, of which, 175 vacancies are for SSC (Tech) Men, 14 for SSCW (Tech) Women, and 2 for Widows of Defence Personnel.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The applicants must have attained the age of 20 years and must not be more than the age of 27 years as on April 1, 2022. The maximum age limit for widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness is 35 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination alongwith marksheets of all semesters/years by 01 Apr 2022 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for SSC Tech vacancies

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on “Officer Entry Apply/Login” and then click “Registration” Once registered, click “Apply Online” under dashboard Now click on “Apply” shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course Fill the application form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register.

The selected candidates will be detailed for training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise). The training will be conducted for the duration of 49 weeks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.