The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has announced it will release the admit card for the BCECE 2021 entrance exam tomorrow, September 30. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The BCECE 2021 will be held on October 9 and 10. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to various institutions in the state of Bihar for undergraduate courses in Pharmacy, Paramedical, and others. The application process was conducted in August and September this year.

To download admit card, candidates have to visit the official website and click on “Admit Card of BCECE-2021” link and enter the registration number and date of birth to download.

Candidates can seek correction, if any, to the admit card between October 1 and 4. More details are mentioned in the notice.

Here’s BCECE 2021 admit card notice.