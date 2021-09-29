The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the notification of the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2021. The official advertisement is available at the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP PAT 2021 will be conducted from November 5 to 7 or admissions to agricultural courses in government-run institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions on all three days: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

The online application process will start on October 12 and conclude on October 26 at the official MPPEB website. An application fee of Rs 500 is applicable for the general category and Rs 250 for reserved categories.

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or 10+2 board exam in Science are eligible to apply for PAT 2021. More details are in the notification.

Based on the PAT 2021 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc (Forestry) and B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering) will be conducted by the institutes.

Here’s MP Vyapam PAT 2021 official notification.