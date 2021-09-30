The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the list of candidates shortlisted to appear for the Clerk Post Code-839 recruitment examination. Candidates can check the list on the Commission’s official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC Clerk-839 exam will be conducted on October 17 in the morning session from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM. Candidates are required to report at 9.00 AM to their respective examination venue.

A total of 64,214 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the written exam. The admit card will be available for download at the official website.

The objective type screening test consists of 170 Multiple Choice Questions from General Knowledge including General Knowledge of Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs, Everyday Science, Word Processing, Social Science, logic, General English of 10+2 standard and General Hindi of Matric Standard. Candidates who clear this exam will then appear for a typing skill test.

The candidate list includes the Application ID, Name, Father/Husband Name, Roll No and Examination Centre of the candidate.

Steps to check HPSSC Clerk candidate list:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notifications” tab Click on “List of Roll Number for the post of Clerk Post Code-839” under Latest Notification tab The list of candidates will appear on the screen Check your status through ‘Ctrl+F’ and enter your application ID.

Here’s direct link to HPSSC Clerk 839 candidate list.

HPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 19 posts of Clerk on a contract basis under various state government departments. Applications were invited last year under Advertisement No. 36-3/2020.