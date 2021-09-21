The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) released the answer keys of the Assistant Store Keeper Post Code-822 and Computer Operator Post Code-848 recruitment exams. Candidates can check the provisional answer keys online at the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC conducted both the Store Keeper and Computer Operator written exams on September 19. The Store Keeper exam was held in the evening session while Computer Operator was in the morning session.

A total of 19,371 candidates had been shortlisted to appear for the Store Keeper exam while 10,347 candidates were eligible to take the Computer Operator exam.

Candidates can send an objection, if any, to the answer key along with documentary proof only via post by September 27. Instructions for the same are given in the answer key booklet.

Steps to check HPSSC answer key:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in Go to ‘Notifications’ tab – ‘Latest Notification’ Click on answer key link for relevant post The HPSSC answer key will appear on the screen Download and match responses.

Here’s direct link to HPSSC Computer Operator answer key.

Here’s direct link to HPSSC Store Keeper answer key.

HPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 6 posts of Computer Operator at HP state civil supplies corporation Ltd on a contract basis. Applications were invited last year.