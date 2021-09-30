Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha (DSE Odisha) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers for different subjects. Interested candidates can apply on the official website dseodisha.in till 6.00 PM today.

DSE Odisha TGT exam 2021 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the third week of October.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6720 TGT posts, of which 3136 vacancies are for the post of TGT Arts, 1842 for TGT Science (PCM), 1717 for TGT Science (CBZ), and 25 for Telugu Teacher posts on contractual basis.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-32 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

TGT Arts: Bachelor Degree in Arts/ Commerce or a Shastri (Sanskrit) Degree with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/3-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.

TGT Science (PCM) and (CBZ): Bachelor Degree in Science/ BTech/ BE with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/ 3-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. OR

Four-year Integrated B. Sc. B.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates). More details in the notification.

Telugu Teacher: Bachelor degree in Arts having Telugu as a subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Telugu B.Ed.

Application Fee

Candidates shall have to pay Rs 600 as online processing fee. In case of candidates of SC, ST and PWD category, Rs 400 is to be paid.

Steps to apply for DSE Odisha TGT posts:

Visit the official website dseodisha.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application Form” under Recruitment of Contractual Trained Graduate Teachers - Arts/Science(PCM)/ Science (CBZ) and Classical Teacher (Telugu) 2021. Click on “Register” and fill up the required details Once registered, login and apply for the post Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Download and take a print for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of result of Computer Based Competitive Examination. A candidate has to secure minimum 25% marks (20% in case of candidates of SC/ST/PWD category) in Paper I and 35% marks (30% in case of candidates of SC/ST/PWD category) in Paper II to qualify in the examination.