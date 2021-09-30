The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the schedule of the Patwari exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam timetable at the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021 will be conducted on October 23 and 24. The exam will be held in two sessions: 8.30 to 11.30 AM to 2.30 to 5.30 PM. The date of release of admit card will be notified shortly.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being held to fill 5378 posts of Patwari. Fresh applications were also invited in August.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for latest updates.