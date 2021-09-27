The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key of the Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Parvekshak) 2021 recruitment exam. Candidates can check and download the provisional answer key and master question paper from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor exam 2021 was held on September 18 in a single session from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 882 Agriculture Supervisor posts.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor answer key online till September 29. A fee of Rs 100 will be charged per challenge. The exam authorities will access the objections received and will prepare the final answer key and base the result on that. Read the answer key notice on the website carefully.

Here’s RSMSSB answer key notice.

Steps to check RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor answer key:



Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to News Notification and click on answer key link for Agriculture Supervisor The RSMSSB answer key will appear on screen Return to the notification window and click on master question paper link Match questions and keys Raise objection, if any, by following instructions.

Here’s direct link to RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor answer key.

Here’s direct link to RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor question paper.

Selection Process

The selection for the posts of Agriculture Supervisor will be done on the basis of the examination of 300 marks. The examination will be held for the duration of 2 hours.