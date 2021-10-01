The Chhattisgarh Police has begun the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Subedar, Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander. Interested candidates can apply on the official website cgpolice.gov.in till October 31 upto 5.30 PM.

The CG Police recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 975 vacancies, of which 58 vacancies are for the post of Subedar, 670 for Sub Inspector, and 247 for platoon commander.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 - 34 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelors degree from a recognized college or university. More details are in the official notification.

Here’s direct link to CG Police recruitment 2021 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ ST category candidates.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their Physical Measurement, Preliminary Written Exam, Mains Written Exam, PET, and Interview round. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria and other requirements before filling the application form.

Steps to apply for CG Police recruitment 2021:

Visit official website cgpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Notice Board’ section and click on apply link for the posts Click on apply link, a new page will open Select the post, fill application form, upload documents Pay application fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for CG Police vacancy 2021.