Himachal Pradesh Police (HP Police) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Constable. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.recruitment.hppolice.gov.in till October 31 upto 8.00 AM. The applicants should be a bonafide resident of Himachal.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1334 Constable vacancies, of which 1243 vacancies are for General Duty Constables (932 Male, 311 Female), and 91 for Constable Drivers (Male).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 25 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The minimum educational qualification is 10+2.

Physical Measurements

The candidates who do not meet the physical standards need not apply, reads the notice. The minimum height for female candidates is 5’2” and for male applicants, it is 5’6”. Relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

The minimum chest size of male candidates should be 31”x32”. Relaxation applicable to reserved category candidates.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to general category, Gorkhas and home guards (General/Gorkhas) will have to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/BPL/EWS category and women and home guards (OBC/SC/ST). The fee includes processing fee and Covid-19 protocol implementation fee.

Application Process

Visit the recruitment portal recruitment.hppolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on “New User” and fill in the required details Once registered, proceed with application process Pay the application fee, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register.

Candidates may also check and download guidelines and instructions for filling the online application from the recruitment portal.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on the 6 stage recruitment process to be held at all the District Headquarters in Himachal Pradesh by the District Recruitment Committee (DRC). The recruitment stages are as follows:

Submission of ORA, deposit of fee

Notification of recruitment schedule and date by DRC

Physical Standard Test

Physical Efficiency Test

Written Examination

Scrutiny of documents and award of marks for certificate

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.