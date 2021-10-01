The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the new dates for the rescheduled examinations for admission to various undergraduate courses. Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can check the new schedule on the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the new schedule, the rescheduled Test Papers (104, 105 and 135) will be held on October 6, 2021 (Wednesday).

“The Admit cards of candidates appearing in above said Test Papers will be hosted shortly at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in,” reads the official notification.

Here’s direct link to the exam schedule.

Name of the course Previous date(s) of examination Revised date(s) of examination Shift of examination B Sc. Ag. /B.Sc. Ag. RGSC October 3 October 6 08:00 AM to 10:00 AM

(1st Shift) B.Ed. - Mathematics : Maths/Statistics September 29 October 6 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM

(2nd Shift) B. Ed. Special Education - V. I. & H. I. (Mathematics) September 29 October 6 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM

(2nd Shift) B.Ed. - Humanities and Social Sciences September 29 October 6 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM

(2nd Shift) B. Ed. Special Education - V. I. & H. I. (Social Sciences and Humanities) September 29 October 6 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM

(2nd Shift)

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in Click on the Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The BHU ET 2021 is ongoing for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2021-22 in Banaras Hindu University. The examination commenced on September 28 through the Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Hybrid (tablets)/ Pen and Paper mode (OMR-based).

For more details, candidates are advised o visit the official website here.