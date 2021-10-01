The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the result of the State Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2021 (AP PECET 2021). Candidates who have appeared for the test can check their rank card from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The physical efficiency and games skill test was held on September 24, 2021.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in/PECET On the homepage, click on “Download Rank Card” Key in your Registration Number, PECET Hallticket No, Date of Birth Submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to AP PECET 2021 result.

The test was conducted for admissions to B.P.Ed (Two years) and U.G.D.P.Ed (Two years) courses offered by the Universities and affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh state for the Academic year 2021-22.

The application process commenced on August 6 and concluded on September 5, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.