Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the notification for the Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Examination 2020. Candidates can check the list of eligible candidates from Commission’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the Mains exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on November 11, 2021. A total of 1393 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Mains exam.

The Preliminary exam was held on August 1 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at various examination centres in state’s three districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. A total of 73792 candidates were registered, of which 38045 applicants appeared for the Preliminary exam.

Steps to download Mains notification

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR COMBINED STATE AGRICULTURE SERVICES (MAINS) EXAM-2020” The notification will appear on the screen Check and download the notification Take a printout for future reference

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 564 vacancies through the Agriculture Services Exam 2020 on the pay scale of Rs 44,900-1,42,400.

The selection for appointment will be made on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Main exam and interview. On some of these posts, recruitment would be made on the basis of total marks obtained in the written exam, according to the provision of concerned service rules of such posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.